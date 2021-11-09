Another mild and sunny day on tap

TODAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Sprinkles. Lo 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 65.

Yesterday was absolutely fantastic! The sun was out, the foliage is in full swing, and it was very warm for early November. We hit a high of 67° yesterday, which is 10° above normal. Today should be just as nice, if not a little milder! High temperatures should creep toward 70° again this afternoon with lots of sunshine. Take advantage of this weather if you can, especially with the earlier sunset times. Get outside on your lunch break or late this afternoon!

Our next front will roll through as we head into tonight and early Wednesday. Clouds will increase tonight with a couple of sprinkles, but no significant rain is expected. Clouds won’t linger too long tomorrow either, making a mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s again. Thursday will be dry but clouds will be on the increase as the next more potent front approaches from the west.

This next front will deliver our best shot for a steady rain by the end of the week. Models are finally coming into agreement when it comes to timing, and it does appear Thursday night and Friday morning will be the wettest timeframe, with drying conditions by Friday afternoon. On average, rainfall of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch seems possible. Behind the front, much cooler air settles in for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows dropping to near 40°. Spokes of energy behind the main front will swing through both Saturday and Sunday, bringing a few additional light showers and perhaps even a few wet flakes of snow over our northern tier and mountainous areas. Enjoy the warm-up this week while you can! Next week will be very different, back to more typical November weather.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara