Another mild day ahead, staying dry through the weekend

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 50.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 54.

Yesterday’s official high of 76° shattered the old record high of 69° set in 1977. There were a few showers to end the day, and another weak line will push through early this morning. Any rain this morning won’t amount to much, and will likely be done by 9am.

There will be some clearing this afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 60s, however, a northwest breeze will gradually develop and will usher in cooler air for the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be back in the 50s, which is still slightly warmer than average, but cooler than we have been this week. We also remain dry over the weekend with winds increasing by Sunday afternoon. In fact, Sunday could be downright windy!

A look ahead to next week shows a chilly start Monday with a cool, showery day in store for Tuesday. More rain is possible by the end of next week too. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara