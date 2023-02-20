TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 59. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 41. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Stray Showers, Windy! Hi 57. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

This week will offer a more active pattern for Central PA meaning more chances for rain, wind, and even some wintry weather can’t be ruled out. It all starts on this President’s Day with clouds rolling back in and mild temperatures continuing to provide comfort, even in the middle of winter!

Both today and Tuesday will feature highs in the upper 50s. A couple of weak fronts will bring us occasional showers each day, but only light rainfall amounts are expected. However, things have trended wetter and noticeably cooler for Wednesday as east flow and clouds keep temperatures on the chilly side. As moisture streams in Wednesday afternoon, it could begin as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain before transitioning to plain rain by Wednesday evening. As the warm front lifts through Wednesday night, showers will linger into early Thursday, before a complete reversal of temperatures occurs and mild air floods into Central PA. The record high Thursday is 75° set back in 2017…so with a forecast of low 70s Thursday afternoon, it will be close!

A stronger cold front will then cross Thursday night, dropping highs into the 40s Friday and eventually overnight lows into the 20s by Saturday morning. Thanks to this strong front, it will turn windy on Thursday and blustery conditions will last through the weekend. As usual this year, any cold air doesn’t hang around. As soon as it chills down Friday and Saturday, milder air returns for next Sunday. There are no major storms on the way, but the pattern does look to amplify this week with that wintry mix on Wednesday and a bit of a roller coaster ride with temperatures. We’ll stay on top of things for you. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara