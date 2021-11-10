Another nice day ahead, some rain for Thursday night

TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 39.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

A weak front is passing through early this morning with a few sprinkles and some clouds too. The front will pass through quickly and take the clouds with it. Much of today will be sunny and mild again with highs in the mid-60s this afternoon. It will be another nice November day despite the cloudy start. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with lows dipping back into the upper 30s.

Clouds will increase again tomorrow as the next strong front approaches, but that won’t stop temperatures from reaching the 60s again. It will stay dry during the day, but it won’t be quite as nice. It will also be breezy tomorrow ahead of the front.

This next front will deliver our best shot for some rain this week. Models are coming into agreement when it comes to timing, and it does appear Thursday night and very early Friday morning will be the wettest timeframe. On average, rainfall of a half-inch seems likely from this system. It is a fast-moving front the rain will likely be over by Friday morning. This is mainly a Thursday night event. Behind the front, much cooler air settles in for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows dropping to near 40°.

Spokes of energy behind the main front will swing through both Saturday and Sunday, bringing a few additional light showers and perhaps even a few wet flakes of snow, especially over northern-tier areas. Enjoy the warm-up this week while you can! Early next week will be very different, back to more typical November weather with highs in the upper 40s and some flurries can’t be ruled out.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara