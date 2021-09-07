Another pleasant day ahead, storms return tomorrow evening

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Evening T-Storms. Hi 86.

Labor Day proved to be quite pleasant across the area as high pressure took over and led to a dry and seasonable day across Central PA. Today remains quiet with seasonable highs in the low 80s. It will be another pleasant afternoon! Our only chance for rain this week arrives late tomorrow from an approaching cold front. Much of the day will be dry with the front arriving Wednesday evening. A line of showers and embedded thunderstorms will likely cross the region after 5pm tomorrow. Severe weather seems unlikely at this point, but we will monitor as tomorrow will be a bit warmer and more humid. Clouds and a few showers will likely hang around into Thursday morning as the front slows down a bit heading toward the coast.

Less humid and cooler conditions arrive Thursday and last into the start of next weekend. Overall, a pleasant and quiet September week. Friday and Saturday will feature cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Sunday and Monday look to feature a warm-up heading into next week. Enjoy the pleasant and seasonable stretch while we have it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara