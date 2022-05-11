TODAY: Sunny Start, Clouds Late. Hi 75. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 72.

After a stellar week so far, expect lots of sunshine again today, with perhaps a few more clouds for areas east of Harrisburg that will be closer to the retrograding low offshore. Despite the increase of clouds late, most of today will feature plenty of sunshine again and pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid-70s. Tonight will bring increasing clouds and lows in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, but we’ll stay dry and mild. There could even be some peeks of sun in the afternoon. Some thicker clouds will roll in Friday, and a few showers are possible, but rain isn’t expected to be widespread or heavy. Temperatures will be in the low 70s on both days.

Saturday appears to be the wettest day of the weekend, but it won’t be like last Saturday. Occasional light showers and drizzle will be more the speed this time around. A milder Sunday, ahead of an approaching cold front, could also lead to some afternoon and evening showers and t-storms. The unsettled pattern lasts into early next week as a weak trough lingers overhead, providing daily shower or storm chances. No day appears to be a washout, however. This is more typical May weather for our region. At least it appears to stay warm!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara