Tomorrow will bring more rain with another front moving in Saturday too...

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 86. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 66.

THURSDAY: Rain & T-Storms, Mainly AM. Hi 80. Winds: SE to SW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was absolutely gorgeous, especially considering we are entering the “dog days of summer”. The winds kicked around a good bit but the sunshine and lower humidity felt nice. Expect another pleasant day today with more sunshine, slightly warmer temperatures, and continued low humidity. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

After a pleasant Wednesday, clouds increase tonight and rain develops by Thursday morning. Tomorrow looks damp to start with rain and embedded thunderstorms producing 0.25-0.50″ of rain before wrapping up during the afternoon. Clearing should occur later in the day and a nice evening awaits. Highs will be near 80° tomorrow thanks to the clouds and early rain. We do not expect severe weather tomorrow.

Friday will once again be pleasant with lower humidity. Heat and humidity return for the weekend with more scattered t-storms on Saturday as a front rolls through Pennsylvania. Sunday looks dry though. More storms are likely again early next week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara