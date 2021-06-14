Another round of storms this evening, then turning cooler and drier this week

TODAY: Clouds & Sun, Stray PM Shower. High 84. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Evening Storms, Some May Be Strong. Lo 62. Winds:

TUESDAY: Seasonable, A Stray PM Shower. High 80. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

It was a noisy night for those who live in parts of Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Cumberland, and Dauphin counties as a cluster of strong storms moved through between 10p and 1a. Early this morning, things have quieted down greatly and it is mild with many places starting the day near 70 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today, with shower and storm chances increasing again this evening as a front approaches. Much like late last evening, strong shear and ample moisture could allow for some strong storms to develop with damaging wind gusts the primary concern. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather tonight. Any storms should exit out of Lancaster county by midnight, only leaving us with maybe a stray shower overnight.

Tuesday begins a cooler and drier setup for our area. With cold air moving in aloft, there may be enough instability for a shower or two to develop during the afternoon, but most places will stay dry. For Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see lots of sunshine as temperatures stay in the 70s. Dew points will be tanking too which means a very comfortable air-mass with overnight lows dropping into the 50s! By Friday, it does turn warmer but still remains fairly comfortable. A weak front will move through this weekend, increasing the humidity a bit and allowing for a low storm chance Saturday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo