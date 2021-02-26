Another sunny and mild day ahead, light snow to rain tonight

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Breezy, Clouds Late. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Light Snow To Rain Showers. Lo 36.

SATURDAY: AM Rain Showers, Mild Afternoon. Hi 55.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 50.

Today will continue the trend of sunny days and above-average temperatures we have seen over the last several days. While some clouds will be around early, there will be a nice sunny stretch during the first half of the day before clouds increase late this afternoon. Today will be less breezy too. Expect highs around 50° this afternoon. Snow showers will develop after 10pm this evening and continue for a time overnight before changing to rain showers. A coating – 1″ is possible, but the snow will have a hard time sticking due to the warm surface temperatures. Lows tonight will stay above freezing, in the mid-30s.

Unfortunately, this pleasant stretch won’t last into the weekend. Two waves of moisture will push through the area; one for Saturday morning and another for Sunday. Once the period of snow tonight changes to rain, it will linger through Saturday morning as light rain showers. Expect the mild weather to continue tomorrow though, highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunday’s rain will mainly occur during the first half of the day as well and looks like a more juicy wave. Perhaps a half-inch of rain could fall with that one. The weekend looks damp.

Temperatures stay in the 50s for next Monday but cool off a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another brief wintry mix to rain event looks possible on Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara