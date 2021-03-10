Another sunny and warm day ahead, record warmth likely Thursday

TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 67. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 44.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Record Warmth. Hi 73. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Temperatures overachieved yesterday, especially across our southern tier, where highs breached the upper 60s! Today will be similar to yesterday with highs topping off in the upper 60s again under mostly sunny skies. By Thursday, a stiff southwest breeze will deliver our warmest day of the year with highs expected to climb into the low to mid-70s! The record high for tomorrow is 69° set back in 1977, and it seems all but certain that we’ll break it. More clouds will move in Thursday and Thursday night ahead of a cold front, which could bring us some showers for Friday but of the spotty and light variety. The front will bring in cooler air this weekend but still near seasonable levels with highs around 50° Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy, however, and that will add some chill to the air.

Early next week will start off cool with highs in the 40s. It is still March remember! A system emerging out of the Rockies will try to throw some precipitation our way late Monday or early Tuesday. Until then, a mainly dry forecast continues. Enjoy the taste of Spring!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara