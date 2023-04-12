TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild & Breezy. Lo 55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 85.

Yesterday’s high of 75° is more than 10° warmer than the average high of 63°. We will continue to get warmer the rest of this week and will eventually be more than 20° warmer than average by Friday! There will be a true taste of summer on tap through the end of the week!

Today will bring some clouds early as a weak front swings through and moves southward. By this afternoon, the sun will be out in full force and it will be breezy again too, just like yesterday. Highs will be right around 80°. Tonight will be mild and breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Tomorrow and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and summer-like temperatures in the mid 80s. Quite the finish to this week!

It’s been a dry start to the year. In fact, 2023 is the 6th driest year on record so far…and it doesn’t look like we’ll see a drop of rain through the end of the work week. There is the chance for a stray shower Saturday from a cut-off low moving north up the coast, but even that looks iffy at this point. A better chance for rain arrives Sunday evening into Sunday night. Model guidance is suggesting a half inch of rain or more which would certainly help our season’s deficit leading into the growing season. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara