Arctic air settles in for today and tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold. Hi 23.

TONIGHT: Clear & Very Cold. Lo 7.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold. Hi 26.

Cold, arctic air began to sink southward late yesterday with a strong north wind. Temperatures are starting in the lower teens this morning and will only reach the low 20s for highs today. It will be sunny but staying cold. Tonight could be our coldest night of the winter. Lows dip into the single digits for most backyards overnight. It won’t be record cold, however. Tomorrow will also be sunny and cold with highs again staying in the 20s. Wind chill values today and tonight will likely be in the single digits and at times could dip below zero.

The coastal storm we have been tracking will stay too far east to provide any significant weather for our region. Overall, a dry and cold weekend on tap! Temperatures will moderate by Sunday, with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperatures moderate a bit early next week. A clipper system on Tuesday and Tuesday night could provide the area with a few snow showers, and then another blast of cold air will settle in behind it. Looking ahead, February still shows signs of a pattern flip and milder than normal conditions return during the first half of the month.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara