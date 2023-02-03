TODAY: Blustery & Cold. Hi 25. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Blustery & Cold. Lo 13. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold & Breezy. Hi 29. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

The arctic front barrelled through Pennsylvania overnight and now the cold air is descending into Central PA. Some snow showers accompanied the passage of the front and the winds are picking up too. Cold air from the arctic will continue to move southward and spill into our region today. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid-20s with single-digit wind chills likely throughout the day. Tonight will continue to be blustery and cold with sub-zero wind chills and lows in the teens.

The coldest period occurs Saturday when we start near 10° and climb into the 20s for the afternoon. The arctic air is short-lived and begins to exit by Saturday night. We start to significantly warm by Sunday afternoon as we approach 50°. Nearly all of next week remains mild with most days near or above 50°. Our first full week of February could be the warmest we experienced so far this winter. It will almost be Spring-like at times. Sorry, Phil!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara