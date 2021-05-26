Back to the 90s today with scattered t-storms, some severe

TODAY: Scattered PM T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 92. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Clearing. Lo 65.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 82.

It took most of the day yesterday, but low clouds finally dissipated across the Lower Susquehanna Valley and it ended up being a nice evening with warmer temperatures. A few clouds rolled back in overnight for a time, but today is starting out clear and it will be a mild start too. An active day is ahead with a soaking rain in the forecast too.

Today will be a more active day across Central PA as southwest winds kick up ahead of a cold front. Heat and some humidity will surge northward during the afternoon as highs push into the low 90s. The approaching front will result in some scattered afternoon and evening t-storms, some of which could be severe given adequate shear (shifting of winds with height in the atmosphere) that will be in place. The most likely threats from developing storms today will be isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. A brief isolated tornado is possible, but not likely. We’ll be tracking any storms that develop closely and update you if things turn severe later today. Storms could last late into the evening before clearing takes place tonight as lows fall back into the 60s.

Behind the front, lots of sunshine is expected for Thursday as high pressure briefly settles in over the Commonwealth. It’ll be cooler but still very warm with highs in the lower 80s. It will be a nice late May day!

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend still looks cool and dreary. An area of low pressure will move through Friday, bringing rain by the afternoon which will be steady at times into Friday night. Saturday will start off cloudy and drizzly with periods of rain continuing through the day. Some guidance does suggest Sunday will be drier, but there are also some models that keep lingering showers going. We’ll be pessimistic for now and hope that Sunday can be salvaged. It won’t warm up much though either way. In fact, Sunday morning will likely start in the upper 40s! The good news is that Memorial Day still looks pleasant at this point with sunshine and highs back to near seasonable levels. We should slowly warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s next week! It certainly won’t be the nicest weekend, but we do need a good rainfall and this will help!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara