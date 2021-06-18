Back to warmer and more humid weather for Father’s Day weekend

(WHTM) -- Abc27 chose three local non-profits to assist for our parent company Nexstar's Founder's Day. Here's how the day went.

Volunteers headed to Medard's House, a non-profit Christian outreach that mentors teens in New Cumberland. It honors Medard Kowalski who passed away in a boating accident in 2014. "We have a lot of work, we were granted a building with four acres of property and what we need is a little bit of outdoor maintenance," Board President and Kowalski's son, Medard Kowalski Jr. said.