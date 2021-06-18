Back to warmer and more humid weather for Father’s Day weekend

TODAY: Sunny and Cool Morning, Passing Afternoon Clouds. Chance of Stray Evening Showers and Storms. Hi 84.
TONIGHT: Stray Showers and Storms. Lo 67.
SATURDAY: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Hot and Humid. Stray PM Showers and Storms. Hi 88.
SUNDAY: Hot and Humid. Hi 91.
A cooler than average morning for our Friday is starting sunny and bright! This morning is following a tremendous stretch of weather that featured cooler than average weather Wednesday-Thursday and very low humidity. Temperatures start in the middle to upper 40s today, but should rise a little faster than the last few days. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s with a little more humidity too. A few showers and storms may head east over the mountains later this evening leading to some rain chances later tonight. Ultimately we do not see a widespread chance of rain as the showers and storms will be fighting the unseasonable dry air we have in place.
-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso