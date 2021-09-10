Beautiful weather to kick off the weekend, a bit breezy today

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 54.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 78.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Hi 87.

The front from yesterday has finally pushed east and cooler and drier air have moved in behind it. Comfortably cool and less humid air will be here for both Friday and Saturday. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s with seasonably cool afternoons in the 70s. Plan for lots of sunshine both days with low humidity. It’s going to be a great start to the weekend!

The humidity makes a quick comeback by Saturday night, leading to a warm and muggy Sunday. We still remain dry, but daytime highs will be noticeably warmer for Sunday, in the upper 80s. We stay unseasonably warm early next week. Combined with the high humidity, it will feel more like 90° Monday through Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday, with better storm chances by Thursday when a cold front pushes through. Next week will bring a return to summer across Central PA! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara