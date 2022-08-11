TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Becoming Less Humid. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, More Comfortable. Lo 63.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Comfy! Hi 82. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

The southern tier saw a few additional showers overnight, mainly in Lancaster County. Parts of the county picked up between 0.2-0.3″ of rain last night before the shower complex pushed toward Philly. Behind this front, clearing will occur and today should be mostly sunny, pleasant, and still warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lowering humidity through the day. A secondary front pushes through this evening, ushering in a significant air mass change with much drier and even less humid air moving in overnight. As the transition occurs, a stray brief shower is possible this evening, but most places will stay dry. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and more comfortable overnight lows, in the lower 60s.

The weekend is looking stellar with abundant sunshine Friday and Saturday and much more comfortable conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s for some rural spots, with comfortable highs in the low 80s. More clouds will move in Sunday afternoon though with our next chance for showers coming Sunday night and into next Monday as an upper low dips into the Northeast. This low looks to keep the heat at bay for quite a while, so it’s entirely possible we don’t see a 90° day for at least the next week to 10 days! Enjoy the cooler and less humid air! It’s a pleasure to get rid of the heat…at least for now.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara