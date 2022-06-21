TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 64.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 87.

After another stellar day to kick off the week yesterday, today will bring a return to the warmth and humidity that Central PA is used to during the summer months. Speaking of summer, the solstice is today. Summer officially began at 5:13am. After a few clouds this morning thanks to a warm front, skies clear out this afternoon and temperatures soar into the mid-80s. The humidity will start to increase a bit too with dew points expected to sneak into the 60s by day’s end. It should remain dry today.

A cold front approaches from the north late tonight and tomorrow, leading to our best chance for showers and t-storms this week. There could be two rounds of storms again. The first could occur in the early hours of the day, just after dawn. Then it appears there will be a break in the action for much of the day until after 5pm when another round of showers and storms could roll through. This round could bring severe weather, with damaging winds and hail the primary threats. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out either, because just like last week, there will be plenty of shear in the atmosphere as the winds twist with height. We’ll keep you posted throughout the day Wednesday.

We dry out Thursday (after a lingering shower or two in the morning) and clear out during the afternoon with a bit less humidity. Temperatures stay a few degrees above normal into the weekend as it turns muggy again. Highs will approach 90° by Sunday with a few isolated late-day t-storms possible. A better chance for storms will come next Monday with another cold front passing through.

Overall, expect more seasonable weather going forward as we turn warmer and more humid. No extreme heat is expected anytime soon as the hottest air stays over the central part of the country. In a nutshell, typical summer weather for Central PA is here to stay.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara