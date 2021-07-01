Best chance of rain will be today, holiday weekend looks okay

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 80.

Yesterday brought a new record high temperature of 98° while also bringing some downpours and t-storms to some locations as the soupy environment built up to an active evening. The heat and humidity built up yesterday ahead of a cold front and that front will cross the area today, bringing additional downpours and storms, first during the morning and midday hours. By the afternoon, most of the energy for storms should be to our south, so while a few more storms are possible later today, the heaviest rain should be south of the Mason-Dixon line by this evening. The clouds and showers will help keep temperatures down throughout the day with highs only in the low 80s, a big change from the past few days!

Friday will feature a few showers as the initial front pushes east of our area. An upper-level low will move over us Saturday, allowing for additional stray showers to pop up during the afternoon. The latest trends suggest most of the holiday weekend will be dry, with any showers now staying east of our area for the 4th of July. This is pretty good news for picnics, cookouts, and fireworks displays. Sunday especially looks nice at this point. We warm back up and turn more humid by early next week with highs back into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday. The next chance for a few storms looks to hold off now until next Wednesday when another front will move through Pennsylvania. Enjoy the rain today – we need it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara