Beyond the Forecast: Digging Into the Details of Thursday’s Snow

Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso have been monitoring the latest trends in the forecast guidance for tomorrow’s snow. The latest guidance has dropped the highest snow totals just east of the viewing area into northern Maryland- but is this a real trend? Will the guidance adjust back north?

Brett and Dan discuss the latest timeline and when snow could be potentially at its heaviest. There is also the chance light snow showers linger into Thursday night and Friday. All of those details and more are always available at abc27.com/weather