Beyond the Forecast: Updated Timeline/Details for Thu-Fri Snow

Meteorologists Dan Tomaso and Adis Juklo have analyzed the latest afternoon snow model data as the storm affecting our forecast heads north along the Appalachian Mountains this evening. There will be snow as early as 2-4 AM Thursday morning, however, the snow will come in more waves that will be heavy at times through the morning commute and into the mid-morning hours Thursday.

One variable that does remain is a secondary low that could push more snow into the region by Thursday night-Friday. This is not a definite in the forecast, but it does appear that most of the model guidance at least shows some snow showers lingering through Friday morning.