Big warm-up on tap through the end of the week, showers to kick off the weekend

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 77.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Fog & Drizzle. Lo 58.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 78.

Yesterday was our eighth straight day with overcast skies! Clouds will remain stubborn early today with more mist, drizzle, and fog on tap. So it will be another gray morning across Central PA! This persistent pattern of east flow finally breaks later today as high pressure to our north moves away. This will turn our flow more southwesterly, finally helping to bring us drier air aloft. This will also allow temperatures to really take off with upper 70s expected this afternoon and highs near 80° tomorrow. And if that isn’t warm enough for you, highs should make it to near-record levels on Friday. Low 80s appear likely! Some showers could develop by Friday evening, but this isn’t a given yet. Most of the week will stay dry, other than some drizzle in the morning.

The first half of the weekend will remain very warm as we await the next front to move through. As it does, scattered showers are likely during the day Saturday, along with breezy conditions later in the day. Behind the front, it will turn much cooler and stay breezy for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s! Temperatures will remain seasonable through early next week with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows around 50°. A temporary pattern change is finally on the way, but temperatures will be going up again by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted on the trends!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara