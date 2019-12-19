Bitter cold settles in today and Friday, warming up this weekend

TODAY: Sunny & Cold. Hi 30. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 20.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Cold. Hi 34.

Behind yesterday’s chilly winds and snow squalls, today will be sunny, bright, and bitter cold. After starting in the teens, temperatures will only climb to around 30 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be another cold one under clear skies with lows around 20. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today with bright blue skies and slightly warmer highs. Expect temperatures in the lower to mid-30s tomorrow afternoon.

The weather looks to remain quiet heading into the weekend. There is even a warm-up in the forecast with highs in the 40s by the end of the weekend and returning to near 50 degrees by early next week. The weather looks to remain fairly calm heading toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Should anything pop up in the models, we will keep you alerted. Enjoy the sunshine! We’ve earned it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara