Blustery and colder conditions set up shop through the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 25. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Windy. Hi 30. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

After yesterday’s east flow and persistent drizzle, fog has settled into the region today and will tough to scour out. Eventually, the fog will lift and skies will remain mostly cloudy today. Despite the cloud cover, highs should still reach near 40° this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy at times later today too. Tonight will be partly cloudy, colder, and blustery with lows in the mid-20s.

High pressure from Canada will drop the coldest air of the season (so far) into the Northeast U.S. by Thursday. Blustery northwest winds of 10-20 mph with afternoon temperatures near 30° will produce wind chills in the single digits and teens for both Thursday and Friday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun both days, but bundle up!

The weekend starts cold! Temperatures will drop into the mid-teens Saturday morning as we stay dry and cold throughout the day. This would be some of the coldest air to hit our region in a year! We are watching another system that could bring a wintry mix into Central PA for Sunday into Monday. There has been very little consistency in model guidance thus far. There is a lot of buzz around this system. The models seem to favor a bullseye for Washington D.C. in terms of moisture. The latest long-range guidance as of this morning takes a lot of the moisture south, which has been the trend so far this month. See yesterday’s storm. We will continue to follow the data closely and keep you updated as to our thoughts on the system heading our way early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara