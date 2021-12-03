Blustery and colder today, dry heading into the weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 48. Northwest winds 5-15mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as breezy. Lo 36. Northwest winds 5mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, a bit warmer. High 52.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cooler. High 45.

Today will be a change from yesterday. First the winds have really picked up overnight! It will be a blustery day ahead with winds on average around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will also be locked in the 40s throughout the day and with the winds it will feel more like the middle to upper 30s.

Tonight sees a drop off in the strong winds as temperatures dip to seasonable levels in the mid-30s. There may be a light flurry or area of drizzle with a weak warm front coming through. The majority of locations should stay dry.

Saturday and Sunday feature seasonable December weather with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday brings some peeks of sun before more clearing to start Sunday morning. As soon as we do get some clearing, by late Sunday and early Monday clouds should stream back in ahead of the next area of low pressure.

Next Monday could very warm, similar to what we just experienced yesterday. High temperatures could be near 60° before a round of rain comes through. Colder air quickly follows for Tuesday, and there is still a chance for some wet snowflakes Wednesday. This system for Wednesday arrives from the south, so milder air should drive north with it. This in theory should limit any accumulating snow potential and change a lot of the precipitation to a cold rain.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso