TODAY: Blustery & Colder. Hi 43. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Lo 25. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Snow Showers. Hi 37. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph.

Yesterday’s official high of 71° fell short of the record high of 75°. Regardless, it was a sun-filled day that resembled early May rather than late February. February can bring ups and downs, however. The record high today for example is 76° set back in 2017. The record low? -4° set 2 years earlier in 2015. The roller coaster ride this week certainly isn’t unheard of this month even if it seems odd. Colder air will return today and last through Saturday before another warm-up to end the weekend.

Despite a mild start, cold air is on the way and will push in later this morning. The winds pick up too and gusts will be between 30-40 mph today. Those winds combined with falling temperatures will make for a more typical February day today and the chill will last through Saturday. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the 20s and highs will stay in the 30s. There might even be a few stray snow showers in spots tomorrow, giving the region another brief taste of winter.

Sunday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures bounce right back into the mid 50s. More rain returns early next week and it looks to stay mild again too. Not much change in the overall warm pattern. We’ll keep you posted! Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara