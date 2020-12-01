Blustery and cooler next 2 days

TODAY: Stray Rain/Snow Showers, Blustery. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 33. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Blustery. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Winds pick up today behind yesterday’s low pressure that brought about 1″ of rain to the region. The area of low pressure will stall over upstate New York, which will lead to a back-side shield of snow for western PA where several inches (and even up to a foot!) are possible. Some of this moisture may squeak its way over the mountains, which would result in a few rain or snow showers for Central PA at times today depending on area-wide temperatures. Winds will be gusty through today and even tonight as skies stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures sit in the mid-40s much of today and drop into the low 30s tonight. Winds will be elevated again tomorrow with sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. Thursday should be milder and quiet with lots of sunshine and highs around 50°.

The pattern appears active going forward, but no days appear to be washouts for now. A weak disturbance will graze the area Friday bringing us some rain and perhaps snow showers to finish. The next potential for rain or snow will come toward the end of next weekend as temperatures stay on the seasonably cool side. Temperatures look to stay fairly seasonable, in the 40s, for the next week or so. Happy December!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara