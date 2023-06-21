TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 79. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy & Breezy. Lo 61. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Hi 67. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Low pressure continues to sit and spin over Kentucky and Tennessee, bringing showers and storms to parts of the Carolinas and Virginia. This week, we are in a nearly stalled pattern, with this low slowly creeping northward each day. A steady easterly wind will be more noticeable today through tomorrow, maintaining a speed between 5-15 mph with stronger gusts. Some sun is possible, but expect the clouds to dominate for most of the day, similar to yesterday.

Widespread rain will develop after 8pm tonight as the low begins to lift northward. Expect a light but steady rain overnight with breezy conditions. Tomorrow will offer morning showers with cloudy skies in the afternoon. The east flow and clouds will keep temperatures much cooler tomorrow with highs stuck in the upper 60s! The showers will stick around for Friday too. Even though the region could use an all-day rain, neither tomorrow nor Friday will provide those conditions. Off-and-on showers are most likely that over time could add up to 0.50-1″. Still, we’ll take it!

Moisture and humidity increase even more for the weekend. This increase in humidity will produce ‘Florida’ type weather for the area. Warm and humid days will bring pop-up showers and t-storms for the afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday. Some areas will see significant rain, others won’t see as much. But just the daily threat is something we’ve been lacking this warm season. It will be a welcome pattern change for a moisture-staved region that looks to continue into the start of next week too. Fingers crossed this pattern can bring some drought relief!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara