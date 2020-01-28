Breezy again today, staying mild this week

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 29.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 42.

The weather across Central PA looks to stay fairly quiet through Wednesday as an expansive area of high pressure settles southward into the region. A few stubborn clouds and a breeze today should give way to sunshine and calmer conditions tomorrow. Both days will feature some sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. A weak wave of energy will bring some clouds back Thursday, but overall, dry weather looks to persist through the end of the work week.

The next round of precipitation likely won’t come until the weekend, and there remains plenty of uncertainty with that. A series of disturbances will swing their way through the eastern United States late in the week. It appears unlikely that a powerful Nor’easter will develop, but some sort of coastal low looks to form depending on the interactions between the late week waves. Highs will be well above freezing both Saturday and Sunday, so either way, a big snow seems unlikely. Some snow showers are still possible late Saturday into Sunday and until the models get a better handle of this system, we won’t know more specifics. Your Super Bowl parties should be quiet either way. This would be a Saturday system if everything comes together. In the meantime, enjoy the quiet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara