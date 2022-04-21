TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Showers. Hi 63. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 48.

FRIDAY: Sunny Start, Clouds Late. Hi 68. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was a welcome relief after dealing with wintry weather Monday and Tuesday. It was sunny, pleasant, refreshing, and warmer. I hope you got outside and enjoyed it a bit.

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies as a warm front lifts through. A few light, stray showers will be around thanks to the warm front, but rainfall amounts today will be less than 0.10″. Most backyards will likely stay dry. It will also be a breezy day with south winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday offers a nice start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will arrive late in the day ahead of the next front crossing through over the weekend. Saturday bring more clouds thanks to another warm front and a passing shower or two. Highs will be in the 60s.

Low 80s are on the table for Sunday afternoon along with plenty of sunshine! That’s a sure sign May is around the corner! A cold front will cross late next Monday, bringing the next best chance for rain before our weather turns cooler again toward the very end of the month. Cool conditions persist through the end of next week. Highs return to the 50s. Despite Sunday’s warm-up, it looks like we aren’t done with the chill just yet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara