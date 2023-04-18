TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy. Lo 40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 68. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

An upper low will continue spinning north of Pennsylvania today and it will continue to have an impact locally. Expect plenty of clouds and chilly conditions today. Highs will be in the 50s and with the breeze continuing, it will feel fairly chilly so grab the jacket! A passing sprinkle is possible this morning, but some sunshine is likely to break through later today too. After another chilly night, tomorrow looks pleasant with temperatures rebounding back up into the upper 60s!

Another ridge builds over the eastern U.S. by mid-week, allowing for sunshine and moderating temperatures. Highs by Thursday and Friday will bounce back into the 80s! Another front will cross this coming weekend, with a decent chance for some rain and potentially thunderstorms by Saturday night. Long-range models point toward a cooler end to the month, with highs in the 50s and 60s more common as opposed to 70s and 80s. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara