TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Showers. Hi 67. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 48.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 66. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

An upper-level low continues to swing through the Great Lakes and New England today. Just like yesterday, that will make for a partly cloudy, breezy, and cool day with highs in the 60s. A few showers may develop this afternoon with some instability associated with the upper low. These will likely be brief, cold showers, mainly in our northern tier, again…similar to yesterday. The low will finally begin to lift out tonight with partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s again.

Thursday and Friday should remain dry with northerly breezes blowing and skies remaining partly cloudy. Friday will bring more cloud cover as the out edges of Ian begin to move northward. Both Thursday and Friday should remain dry, however, with highs in the 60s.

Much of our forecast is focused on Hurricane Ian. We have noticed some changes in the track, which is also evident in the latest National Hurricane Center forecast track for Ian. As it makes landfall along western Florida later today, the storm will continue through central Florida and exit into the Atlantic Ocean before returning inland over Georgia or South Carolina by Friday. The storm looks to jaunt northward by late Friday now, almost ensuring a damp weekend for Central PA. The high pressure that will have a stronghold on our weather at the end of the week will gradually move east, allowing for Ian’s rain to push north. Due to Ian’s jog northward late Friday, Saturday now looks damp for our region. Expect a rainy day Saturday now, with much of the rain from this system falling during the first half of the weekend. The remnant low from Ian will stall and showers remain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday too.

We do not anticipate prolonged heavy rain or flooding from the remnants of Ian. The steadiest rain will occur Saturday followed by an extended period of dreary conditions with times of showers and drizzle. The best chance to see 1″ or greater from this system will occur in our southern tier counties. A sharp gradient in rainfall amounts appears likely from north to south with lighter amounts in our northern counties. We will continue to monitor the track of Ian and adjust the forecast as necessary. This is a changeable forecast as the track and timing evolve. However, a damp weekend is almost guaranteed at this point. We will fine-tune as needed. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara