TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Lo 37.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Hi 53. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Monday was a seasonable day with temperatures reaching the low 60s yesterday afternoon. It was pleasant despite some clouds. Chilly air descended behind a cold front last night, however, and temperatures tumbled into the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning. It will be a bit breezy at times this morning too, which could allow wind chills to dip into the upper 20s in isolated spots. Patchy frost is also possible in spots. Bottom line: bundle up this morning and get ready for an October chill!

The cool-than-average weather sticks around from today through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 50s during this cooler pattern, and morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Frost and freezes are possible for many locations this week. Today and Wednesday will offer a chance for stray rain showers, although most of the week looks dry. Some snowflakes are possible this week across Northwestern PA, so brace yourself! Locally, not so much. After this trough of colder air passes through, there are signs of warmer air returning by Friday and next weekend. High temperatures look to bounce back into the upper 60s! At this time we do not see much rain in the outlook through next weekend. This chill is certainly a taste of things to come, but don’t get used to it yet. Warmer days are ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara