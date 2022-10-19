TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Cool. Hi 53. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Frost. Lo 37. SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Breezy. Hi 57. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was chilly and breezy and the cooler-than-average weather sticks around today and tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the 50s during this cooler pattern, and morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Frost and freezes are possible for many locations this week. While today could offer a stray rain shower (or flurry), most locations will stay dry. Tomorrow should bring more sunshine but it will stay cool and breezy as the upper-low lifts northward.

After this trough of colder air passes through, there are signs of warmer air returning by Friday and the weekend. High temperatures look to bounce back into the 60s. There is some uncertainty with the weekend forecast for Sunday. A coastal system shows up on some model guidance that would toss some showers inland across our region for the second half of Sunday into next Monday. This isn’t a given yet, but certainly worth mentioning. Temperatures look to stay warm as a nice ridge builds in for next week. 60s and 70s are likely through the end of the month!

