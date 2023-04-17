TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 44. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cool & Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

After a Spring-like weekend with showers, storms, and even a touch of humidity yesterday, this week will begin with cloudy and chilly conditions thanks to an upper-level low spinning over the Great Lakes. While it won’t bring rain to our region (and we still need it!), it will bring cooler temperatures and a persistent breeze.

Today will offer partly sunny skies and breezy conditions with seasonable highs in the mid-60s. The breezy conditions will be persistent through tonight with lows dipping into the 40s — it will be a cooler night so likely no open windows! Tomorrow will bring plenty of clouds and chilly conditions. Highs will be in the 50s and with the breeze continuing, it will feel fairly chilly on Tuesday. Wednesday looks pleasant with clearing skies and temperatures warming back up into the mid-60s!

Another ridge builds over the eastern U.S. by mid-week, allowing for sunshine and moderating temperatures. Highs by Thursday and Friday will bounce back into the 80s! Another front will cross next weekend, bringing a few showers Friday afternoon but a better chance for rain and potentially storms by Saturday. Long-range models point toward a cooler end to the month, with highs in the 50s and 60s more common as opposed to 70s and 80s. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara