TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Snow Shower. Lo 28. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild. Hi 48. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

A check at our total snowfall for the season shows 5.9″. If we want any chance to get closer to our seasonal average of 29.9″, we will have to see some pattern changes in February. Until then, the remainder of January remains mild including this last weekend of the month. It has been remarkably mild so far this winter, and that doesn’t look to change immediately either.

Today looks quiet but breezy. There might be a snow shower in the western counties, but that’s about it. Temperatures are expected to warm up again this weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 40s! An incoming front may bring us some light showers Sunday lasting into Monday. We stay mild to start next week but we finally see some seasonably colder weather developing toward midweek. Along with our current active pattern, this may increase our chances for snow but it certainly does not guarantee it. In fact, next week, two storms have trended south as the jetstream splits and carries moisture away from Pennsylvania. That’s the latest trend, but we will continue to monitor in case things trend in the other direction. Stay tuned and enjoy the mild weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara