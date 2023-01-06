TODAY: AM Shower, Partly Sunny & Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Yesterday brought another warm day for the beginning of January! For the second day in a row, the official high was 59°, which did fall short of the record high of 64° set in 1950. We even had some bright sunshine and blue skies before some scattered light showers developed last evening, especially for areas south and east of Harrisburg. It wasn’t much rain and most places stayed dry overnight.

Some light showers are around this morning too with a quick-moving disturbance. Much of the day will be partly sunny, breezy, and dry, however. Temperatures stay cooler into the weekend, but will still be slightly above normal. Both Saturday and Sunday now look dry with just a few stray showers (rain or snow) late Sunday into Monday morning. The weather continues to look quiet into next week with clouds dominating the forecast along with daily peeks of sunshine. Farm Show week looks rather dull – not a bad thing!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara