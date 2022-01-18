Breezy and dry today, milder tomorrow, clipper system tomorrow night

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 34. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 22. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 45. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Today will continue to be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries are possible, especially over the mountains, but most places remain dry today. Temperatures will be seasonable this afternoon with a milder Wednesday on tap. Highs will be in the 40s tomorrow. Overall, quiet weather for the next two days.

Another round of arctic air will sink south from Canada Wednesday night in association with a clipper system. While there will be some moisture with this system, it will start as a few rain showers in the evening. Then, as the cold air rushes in, the rain will likely change to a period of snow overnight Wednesday. Although we do not anticipate much, it could be enough to impact travel early Thursday. Some hi-res guidance does suggest a burst of snow in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, maybe enough for a quick inch or two. We’ll continue to follow this and have a more detailed forecast, if necessary, as we get closer.

Cold air will then lock in for the weekend. There are also some hints of coastal storm development for Saturday. This storm could remain off the coast, or be close enough to bring more wintry weather. Long-range guidance is not yet in agreement, but we’ll know more soon and continue to follow the track of this storm. January has been active and it looks to remain so with several more opportunities for snow in the coming days.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara