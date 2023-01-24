TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 30. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow To Rain, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Central PA got a little taste of winter yesterday, especially over areas north and west of Harrisburg where close to an inch of wet snow fell. More gloomy skies followed with breezy conditions that will continue through today. Although there should be a tad more sunshine today thanks to an incoming high-pressure ridge. It will stay dry with highs in the low 40s. Winds will be gusty, near 30 mph at times.

The weather gets more interesting tomorrow morning as an area of low pressure tracks across the country, picks up some Gulf moisture, and heads toward our region. Cold air is still lacking a bit with this pattern, so we’re not expecting a major snow event. However, there will be a period of steady snow, with the meat of the storm coming during the late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday. Areas south of the turnpike will see the least amount of snow with only an inch or two toward York and Lancaster. The most snow with this system is expected to fall NW of Harrisburg where over 3″ could occur. Warmer air will race in after 2pm, which will change the snow over to rain and make for a wet evening commute. The early morning commute might stay dry with the snow not starting until after 8am for most, and the evening commute looks mainly wet as temperatures rise into the upper 30s. It’s the midday hours that could be dicey for travel.

Wednesday’s timeline.

Wednesday’s snow potential.

Behind Wednesday’s storm, the weather quiets down for the end of the week. After a brief cool shot Thursday night into Friday, temperatures are expected to bounce back again this weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 40s! An incoming front may bring us some showers late next Sunday into Monday morning, followed by another cold shot as we approach early February. There’s some hope for winter lovers going forward, but nothing big yet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara