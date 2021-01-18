Breezy and seasonable weather this week

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Flurries, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 29.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Get set for another quiet and dull week in the weather department. Hey, not that there’s anything wrong with that! Today will bring periods of clouds, peeks of sun, and an occasional flurry on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Highs will be in the lower 40s and the breeze will pick up as a weak trough swings through. Get used to that breeze. It will dominate our weather pattern this week.

Weak ripples in the northwest flow will keep clouds and an occasional flurry in the forecast most of the week. Partly cloudy, breezy, and seasonable seems to be a good forecast for any day over the next 7-10. Looking ahead, colder air moves in by next weekend, but not arctic air. There doesn’t appear to be any deep or prolonged cold spells on the way. A storm on Thursday and Friday looks to again remain suppressed well south of the region- meaning more quiet January weather! The only blip comes early next week and that would favor rain at this time. Enjoy the quiet friends!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara