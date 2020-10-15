Breezy and warm today, much cooler tomorrow, not much rain in the extended

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. Hi 77. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Shower, Mostly Cloudy. Lo 55. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler, Stray Shower. Hi 60.

Most of the fall season so far has featured warm and dry weather with the occasional cooler spell. That pattern looks to continue for the foreseeable future. While there may be a shower or two at times in the extended forecast, a soaking rain is likely not in the cards for Central PA anytime soon.

Today will certainly be the warmest of the week with temperatures around 10 degrees warmer than average. Many locations will reach the upper 70s by this afternoon with full sunshine. Clouds increase this evening as a front heads toward the region. There could be a passing shower after sunset, but most places will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s

The cold front will cross the region Friday and may provide a stray shower or two. The front is moisture staved, however, and many places locally won’t see much if any rain through Friday. The bulk of the rain looks to be centered more toward Philly and New York, well east of our area. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler with plenty of cloud cover. Highs will struggle to reach 60°.

The weekend will start off chilly and breezy with highs only in the 50s on Saturday, though a quick recovery into the 60s is expected for Sunday and Monday. While guidance suggests a few more waves will move through early next week, rainfall chances are sketchy at best. Temperatures return to the mid-70s next week, which is significantly warmer than average for this time of the year.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara