TODAY: Warm & Breezy, Stray Afternoon Showers. Hi 75. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 45. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 58. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday brought a summer-like afternoon to parts of Franklin, Adams, and Cumberland Counties with temperatures much cooler in Lebanon County and areas in eastern and northeastern PA thanks to a backdoor front. Today will continue to be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s ahead of a cold front that will swing through later today. Then, temperatures will drop for the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today ahead of this strong cold front that produced more rounds of severe weather across the Midwest yesterday. While there could be more severe weather to the south of PA this afternoon, our region is likely to see just a few showers before turning drier this evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s early this afternoon before cooler air arrives later today behind the front. Clouds are going to be stubborn today, however, and even through tonight. It will continue to be breezy today and tonight as the winds shift to northwesterly.

While the front stalls just south of PA tomorrow, clouds will be stubborn. Unfortunately, that means not as much sunshine tomorrow, but it will still be dry. It will also be cooler too with highs in the 50s, and still a bit breezy. The rest of the Easter weekend is dry and will stay cool. Easter Sunday will see lots of sunshine with seasonable highs near 60°. Long-range model guidance now shows more unseasonable warmth for mid-April. Expect more 70s and 80s next week…in addition to a prolonged dry stretch. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara