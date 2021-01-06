Breezy at times today, pleasant weather continues tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 42.

Today will offer more sunshine than the previous two days this week, but clouds will still mix in at times too thanks to a building northwest breeze. Winds will pick up later today and be a tad gusty this afternoon despite the pleasant sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s. Tonight will bring partly cloudy conditions and lows around the freezing mark. Tomorrow could bring the most sunshine so far this week with highs again in the lower 40s.

Friday’s storm is now all but certain to miss our region to the south, only spreading in some clouds for the afternoon. The weekend will be dry as well with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. The next system we’re watching is a Gulf storm that will lift north early next week, likely Tuesday. The path of this storm is not certain and although some models favor Nor’easter potential, plenty of guidance suggests another miss for Central PA. We’re watching it, we’re tracking it, and we will continue to keep you updated. In the meantime, enjoy the quiet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara