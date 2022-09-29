TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy, Thin Clouds Late. Hi 66. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 48.

FRIDAY: Cloudy Skies, Rain By Evening. Hi 63. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday along the western Florida coast as a strong Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, which is less than 10 mph away from Category 5 storm strength. This storm will create catastrophic storm surge and inland flooding through today across the Florida peninsula. Certainly, it is a historic storm and Floridians will have a mess for months to try and clean up and put their lives back together. Ian will be one for the record books in Florida, unfortunately. Let’s discuss its potential impact locally now:

Today will bring mostly sunny skies and a northerly breeze. It will be a pleasant day and a good day to try and cram in outdoor activities before the remnants from Ian arrive. Some thin clouds will move in late today from Ian’s outer bands, but it will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-60s and drop into the 40s tonight as clouds increase. Friday will be cloudy and cool. Highs tomorrow will struggle to get out of the lower 60s as an easterly breeze sets up ahead of Ian. Rain will develop as early as tomorrow evening from the remnant low as the storm moves north. Friday night football games could become damp as the evening wears on, and winds will pick up from the east too. As we look ahead, it appears Ian will stall across the Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic through early next week.

Most model guidance now agrees that moisture from Ian will arrive by tomorrow evening. There will be a steady period of rain from Friday night into Saturday morning. This rain could be heavy at times too. Beyond that is still a tough call. Even though we have a weakening Ian by the weekend, we also have a large ridge of high pressure providing dry air across much of the northern U.S. and New England. The moisture from Ian will meet up with the dry air from the high pressure on both Saturday and Sunday. This is why we do not expect flooding to occur locally. Instead, we are trying to determine whether we see a showery weekend, or just some rain Saturday morning, followed by cloudy conditions for the remainder of the weekend with occasional drizzle. Ian’s speed and track will ultimately determine our weekend outcome. As always, we’ll be updating several times a day, so check back. We understand the forecast being changed and tweaked can be frustrating as we try and nail down timing and amounts of rainfall. Tropical systems can throw a wrench into model guidance at times and can be very changeable forecasts. We will stay on top of it for you, however. As of today, the heaviest rain from this system should occur Friday night into early Saturday. Clouds, breezy conditions, and occasional drizzle and showers then look to hang around through the weekend and into early next week. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara