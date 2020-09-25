Breezy, seasonable this afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. High 70. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower North. Lo 55. Winds: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 72. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Today will be a cooler but seasonable day with highs around 70. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a breeze blowing out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. A secondary weak front will drop south tonight, bringing in some more clouds and perhaps a stray shower north and west of Harrisburg.

We stay dry on Thursday with mostly sunny skies as temperatures remain close to seasonable levels. Another push of cooler air arrives Friday via a front. This may allow for some showers early Friday morning before it before turns cooler and and a bit breezy again Friday afternoon.

The core of the cooler air will be felt this weekend and early next week as highs won’t make it out of the mid 60s and lows will plunge into the low 40s. The next chance for rain comes with another attempt at a coastal low on Monday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo