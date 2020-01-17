Breezy & cold today, snow & sleet for Saturday

TODAY: Breezy & Cold. Sunny. Hi 32. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Less Breezy. Lo 23.

SATURDAY: AM Snow, PM Sleet. Hi 34. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Get ready for a rude awakening today across Central PA with the winds continuing to howl and temperatures starting in the 20s. The sun will be out today with clear skies and temperatures will struggle to get much above freezing. Clouds increase overnight as we await the approach of the weekend winter storm. Lows overnight will fall into the 20s as the winds finally die down a bit. The cold air overnight sets the stage for snow by sunrise on Saturday.

Snow will overspread the region tomorrow morning between 6-10am. The most accumulation will occur from mid-morning tomorrow through the mid-afternoon. The snow will eventually changeover to sleet for most areas, and possibly freezing rain across our southern tier counties (Franklin, Adams, York, Lancaster) as temperatures sit below freezing for much of Saturday. Snow amounts may reach 2 to 4 inches north of Harrisburg before changing to sleet. South and east of I-81 will likely see a gritty mix of snow and sleet that could add up to 2 inches. Travel will be slow midday Saturday before the storm begins to exit Saturday evening. The storm could end as a few rain showers late Saturday evening and most of the precipitation should end between 8-11pm Saturday night.

Sunday will be colder and blustery and we stay cold through early next week. Overnight lows will be in the teens next week with highs in the lower 30s. The weather looks quiet for next week with lots of sunny days ahead.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara