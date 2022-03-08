TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds Increase, Snow & Rain Develop. Lo 32.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of Snow, Some Rain, 2-5″ Grassy Areas. Hi 38.

After a pair of 70+ degree days, today will be a colder but dry and seasonable day with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will settle eventually, but it will remain a little breezy through the afternoon. Another system lifts north out of the Gulf by early tomorrow morning, and this will have enough cold air with it to support some snow. Accumulating snow on road surfaces does not appear likely given that temperatures will be just above freezing, but don’t be caught off guard! Some snow could accumulate on the grass and mountains. Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain showers at times tomorrow, especially at the start and end of the event. 2-5″ on grassy areas is possible for areas that stay mainly snow, like the elevations. Southern tier areas may see mainly rain tomorrow. The main message: while travel shouldn’t be impacted too significantly given the recent warmth, don’t be surprised tomorrow with steady periods of snow likely.

The cooler conditions don’t last long as temperatures climb back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Both days look dry but a strong cold front looks to cross by Saturday. Ahead of it, we expect some showers by Friday night into Saturday before conditions turn colder and very windy late Saturday. Next Sunday looks chilly and breezy with highs back around 40°.

