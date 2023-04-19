TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 68. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 45.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Warm! Hi 82.

A chilly and breezy day yesterday gave way to sunshine eventually, but not warmer weather. The high of 57° was a rare below normal day in April and with the breeze, it felt unpleasant to be outside for long periods. That changes today, despite another chilly start. Lows this morning are in the 30s and there are areas of patchy frost around too. Even so, this afternoon will be quite pleasant with lots of sunshine and temperatures rebounding nicely into the 60s. It will continue to be breezy, but not quite as bad as yesterday.

High pressure over the southern U.S. builds eastward and northward and that means a return to unseasonably warm air for the latter half of the week. Highs will be in the 80s both tomorrow and Friday, which is roughly 20° warmer than the current average high temperature! Both days should be sunny and fairly pleasant, although a stray shower is possible over the mountains on Friday ahead of the weekend front and in the warm airmass that precedes it.

We stay dry and mild Saturday (although likely cloudy) before a steady rain develops late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This looks like a good opportunity for a widespread 0.50″ of rain, but that won’t be enough to make much of a dent in the deficit, which currently sits at almost 5″. The rain exits early Sunday with a breezy afternoon and evening behind it. We’ll keep you posted on the weekend forecast. In the meantime, enjoy the warm-up!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara