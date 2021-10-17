Breezy, much cooler today with a stray shower possible

TODAY: Mix Of Clouds & Sun, Breezy & Cooler! Stray Light PM Showers. Hi 62. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, Gusts To 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool & Breezy. Lo 47. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Breezy & Cooler. Hi 62. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

It is much cooler this morning with temperatures in the low 50s area-wide…which is still above average for this time of year! The breeze has been persistent overnight, and we’ll see a gusty northwest wind throughout the day today. The day will start out with some sunshine, but more clouds will mix in as we head through the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out as a cold pocket of air aloft moves overhead, but most will stay dry with highs struggling to break into the low 60s.

Tonight will be cool but seasonable with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Monday will be a similar day to today as we remain under the influence of a trough. Tuesday morning will likely be our coolest start so far this season with temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 40s.

As ridging begins to take control over the east coast again, temperatures will respond and therefore another stretch of milder than average weather is expected by mid-week. It won’t be anything like this past week though and it’ll be short lived as another cool shot of air will come next weekend. Before that happens, highs should rebound into the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers are expected by Thursday evening as the front crosses, with just a lingering stray shower possible into Friday.

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo