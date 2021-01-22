Breezy today, turning colder for the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Colder. Lo 24. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Chilly. Hi 33. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 35.

Yesterday’s high of 48° combined with sunshine certainly felt nice for a January day. That’s the way it’s been for the last several weeks since the calendar flipped to 2021. Signs are pointing to a winter storm affecting the region next week. Until then, more quiet weather is ahead for the weekend, but not quite as mild as yesterday. Expect another partly cloudy and breezy day ahead with highs a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight will be colder, with lows in the 20s, and still breezy.

Winds increase to 10-20 mph tomorrow morning and help push colder air into Pennsylvania. Afternoon highs will climb only to the lower 30s tomorrow. Winds chills will likely be in the low 20s. Tomorrow will certainly feel like a mid-winter day! Sunday will not be as windy, but we remain seasonably chilly as clouds increase for that approaching storm next week.

Even though we will have cold air in place before the storm, milder air will eventually take over which means Monday and Tuesday will end up as a mix of snow and sleet. This doesn’t look to be a repeat of the December storm in terms of moisture, it won’t have as much. Some details are coming into better focus, even though the storm is still several days out. Light snow will likely develop during the evening commute Monday with snow and sleet falling overnight. Tuesday will feature a wintry mix of snow and sleet during the morning before the precipitation tapers during the afternoon. We will continue to monitor the trends and provide updates on the storm through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara